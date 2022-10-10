Police on Monday identified a 17-year-old who died after a shooting early Saturday in south central Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting after officers were called about 4:01 a.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of 143rd Street for reports of shots fired, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Upon arrival, officers located Dylan Montes with serious injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center via ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Police by Monday had not released a suspect description and it was not immediately clear what prompted the violence. Police did confirm no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID teen killed in weekend shooting in south Lubbock