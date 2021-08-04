Police ID two men shot in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon

Aug. 4—Two Hamilton men remain hospitalized following a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city's west side, and police continue to look for suspects.

The two were shot at about 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said. Police received the call as a shots fired report.

Michael N. Benge, 42, of Goodman Avenue and Brian Alan Rose, 43, of Hunt Avenue both suffered a "major injury gunshot wound" according to the police report.

The victims were talking to officers on the scene and taken for treatment to Kettering Health Hamilton.

Burkhardt said Tuesday it was not a random shooting and detectives were looking for the suspects.

This morning, he said the investigation is ongoing, but there have been no arrests.

A female 911 caller told dispatchers she heard five gunshots, and a man bleeding from his shoulder was sitting on her porch.

"I need police and ambulance ... I have a gunshot victim. He is bleeding everywhere," the caller said.

She added the shooter may have gone into a neighboring house.

Police detained some people in the area of the post office on Franklin Street shortly after the shooting, but they were not arrested in connection with the incident, Burkhardt said