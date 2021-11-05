Police ID two people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in late September

Michigan State Police have identified the two people found dead in Washtenaw and Wayne counties in late September.

Devanny Leonardo McClain, 30, was found dead in Chelsea and Brionna Lasha Parks, 29, was found dead in Inkster, Michigan State Police spokesman Brian Oleksyk said in an email.

The deaths are being investigated as a murder suicide.

Oleksyk said McClain is suspected of killing Parks, his girlfriend.

MSP detectives from the Brighton post dispatched to the 6000 block of Werkner Road in Chelsea for a suspected suicide, according to MSP's Metro Detroit Twitter account.

As part of the investigation, police issued a search warrant at a location in Inkster where a woman's body was found, MSP said via Twitter.

"Brighton detectives are continuing to investigate the suicide and Second District detectives are investigating the homicide portion," MSP said in a tweet.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Police ID people found dead in murder-suicide in Chelsea, Inkster