Police ID two people killed in Fresno shootout involving more than 30 rounds

More than 30 rounds were fired in a gang shootout at an apartment complex in southwest Fresno that left two people dead, police said in an update Monday.

After three separate ShotSpotter alerts, officers arrived and found three men and a boy shot about 6 p.m. Sunday at a complex in the area of Lorena and Clara avenues, according to Lt. Paul Cervantes, the new commander of the Street Violence Bureau.

Police said Monday the victims included Roman Cervates, 40, and Jose Herrera Mojica, 27. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were injured in the shooting, a 46-year-old man and 17-year-old boy. They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, police said. They are in stable condition, according to police.

Cervantes said the victims were at a gathering at the apartment complex when they had a chance encounter with another group. The two groups exchanged words before gunshots rang out in gang-related violence, he said.

“All of the individuals at this point in the investigation that were struck by gunfire were involved,” he said. “To which degree to whether they were agitators or persons trying to separate the disturbance, that’s yet to be determined.”

Jose Herrera Mojica, 27, was one of two victims killed about 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at a complex in the area of Lorena and Clara avenues, according to Fresno police.

There have been five homicides so far this year in Fresno, Cervantes said, compared to 12 at the same time last year. He also said there have been 44 shootings so far this year as opposed to 71 at the same point last year.

Multiple detectives remain on scene, looking for witnesses, police said.