Police ID victim, ask public for information in Frogtown shooting death
Authorities have identified the man found dead in Frogtown early Friday morning in a suspected homicide.
Jeffery C. Foss, 59, was found dead on the sidewalk in the 600 block of North Dale Street with trauma to his face around 3:10 a.m. Friday.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office determined he had been shot and classified his death as a homicide.
St. Paul police have not made any arrests in the case, which marked the city’s 21st homicide this year.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.
