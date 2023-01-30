Police ID victim in fatal Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police.

The victim in a Jan. 28 fatal shooting at a residence near 44th and Whitton avenues in Phoenix has been identified as 37-year-old Jessie McHaney Jr., the Phoenix Police Department said Monday.

Just after 8 p.m. that evening, authorities responded to calls of a shooting in the area. They found one man, later identified as McHaney, suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

McHaney was taken to a local hospital where he died.

An investigation revealed McHaney was trying to get inside the home near 44th and Whitton avenues when a woman inside the house called out to another family member for help, police said. The unnamed family member then came to confront McHaney outside the house.

The man and McHaney were in a verbal argument when McHaney raised a gun and threatened to kill the man, prompting the man to shoot McHaney in self-defense, according to police reports.

The man was detained by detectives and questioned but was not booked into jail, according to the spokesperson.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

