Police ID victim of fatal shooting in Endicott as the investigation continues

Endicott police Friday identified the man who was shot and killed in a parking lot on the 10 block of Adams Avenue last weekend.

Police said 25-year-old Moelique Dawson of Endicott was found shot at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a gunfire complaint.

Dawson was pronounced dead at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, police said, with a July 2 autopsy determining he died from a gunshot wound.

Courts: Second suspect in July 2022 home invasion robbery in Town of Dickinson gets 14 years

Previously, authorities said a person was seen fleeing the area on foot toward McKinley Avenue around the time of the shooting, but before police arrived. No description of that person has been released.

Endicott police said investigators are following up on multiple leads as the investigation continues. Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation are requested to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Endicott police identify shooting victim, continue homicide probe