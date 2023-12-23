Police ID victim in fatal shooting, say suspect faces murder charge

LANSING TWP. — Police Saturday identified the victim of a Thursday night fatal shooting as 17-year-old Brooke Lawson, of Lansing.

The teenager was killed and a woman was wounded Thursday night during a dispute involving three people, Lansing Township police said Friday morning.

The second victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was 20-year-old Autumn Hansbarger, of Sunfield, police said.

Lydia Renee Nance, 35, was arraigned Saturday in Ingham County’s 55th District Court in connection with the shooting at 1401 Ravenswood Drive Thursday night, police said in a press release.

Nance was charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office with one count of homicide-open murder, one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm, police said. Bond was set at $200,000, cash or surety, police said in the release. Police did not say whether she posted bond.

Lawson was shot in the chest about 9 p.m. at the residence in the 1400 block of Ravenswood Drive and was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died, police said.

Hansbarger was shot in the hip and was in stable condition Friday after being transported to Sparrow Hospital, Lansing Twp. police Lt. Aaron Lightner said.

Lightner declined to say what led to the shooting, but noted the three knew each other and there was a dispute between them. He added that no threat exists to the public.

The department said in a release dispatchers heard gunfire from the address while police were responding.

Lansing Township Fire Department medics, Lansing police and the Michigan State Police crime lab assisted at the scene.

The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Township police Department at 485-1700.

The homicide was the 20th in the Great Lansing area in 2023, according to Lansing State Journal records, although some were considered accidental or justified.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police say Brooke Lawson, of Lansing, was killed Thursday