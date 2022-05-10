Police ID victim in fatal stabbing at Hamilton FOP Lodge

May 10—Hamilton police are still looking for two men in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man at a teen girl's 15th birthday party at an FOP lodge.

The Butler County Coroner's Office released the stabbing victim's name as Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, a Hamilton resident.

A reward is being offered for information that helps locate two persons of interest, Juan Flores and Oscar Flores, according to police.

Diaz Lira was one of four men stabbed Saturday night during a private party at the Fraternal Order of Police Hamilton Lodge 38 on Joe Nuxhall Way. The incident was initially reported to police — and reported by media — as a shooting.

Hamilton and Fairfield police officers and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the FOP Lodge for the incident. It occurred during a quinceañera ― a traditional birthday party on a girl's 15th birthday celebrated among Mexican and Latinx communities and families ― and shortly after uninvited guests arrived at the party.

At one point, someone fired a gun at or near the party.

"This was found to be an isolated incident targeting the victims," according to police.

The person killed died of a stab wound, police said. In Mexico, Guanajuato's immigration secretary confirmed he was from the state. Loved ones told journalist Ivan Riviera the 21-year-old's family is involved in the cartel drug trade and he ran with two cousins to Ohio to escape the violence. They believe he died at the hands of cartel hitmen.

The other three victims, whose names have not yet been released, sustained non-life threatening stab wounds from the assault. The three surviving victims were treated at an area hospital, police said.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton Police detectives at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

Representatives of the FOP lodge said no FOP members were at the event, according to an FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 Facebook post.

"The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent," according to the post.

The incident remains under investigation.

Journalist Larry Seward with Journal-News content partner WCPO contributed to this report.