Police ID victim from Friday's fatal shooting
Feb. 15—EAU CLAIRE — Police on Monday identified the victim from Friday's fatal shooting on Eau Claire's east side as Freddie L. Flowers Jr., 38, of Eau Claire.
Eau Claire police said a forensic autopsy was performed Saturday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate the manner of Flowers' death was homicide and the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.
Judge Jon Theisen Monday declined to set bail for Selwin G. Smith, 55, of Eau Claire, who is expected to be formally charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court.
Smith has been referred to prosecutors on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Theisen preferred to hold Smith in the Eau Claire County Jail until a criminal complaint is filed. The judge said he has no details of the incident to adequately set bail.
Prosecutors are seeking a $100,000 cash bail.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responded to the 500 block of Dodge Street at 3 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of gun shots. They arrived to find a deceased man with a gunshot wound at a residence.
A short time later, officers were approached by a man who claimed responsibility for the shooting. He was identified as Smith.
Statements made indicate Smith and Flowers knew each other.
No additional people are being sought in connection with the shooting. Police said Smith lived at the residence where the shooting occurred.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.