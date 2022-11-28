Police ID victim, person of interest in Riverside homicide investigation

WHIO Staff
Riverside Police have identified both the victim and person of interest in the homicide investigation launched Sunday evening.

Scott Hannah, 28, of Riverside, was identified as the man found dead inside a residence on Dundee Circle Sunday evening, according to Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon. Hannah was found with multiple stab wounds.

>> 1 man in custody, another at large following Bethel Twp. break-in

Crews responded to the area of Dundee Circle near Spinning Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis was at the scene for hours Sunday evening and a major with the Riverside Police Department confirmed this is being investigated as a homicide,

“We got a call here on a welfare check, made entry into the residence and found a male deceased,” said Major Angela Jackson of Riverside Police.

Friends of the Hannah were not able to contact him throughout the day and became worried.

“There was no forced entry,” she told told News Center 7.

On Monday, police named Cornelius Brogan, 29, of Dayton, as the person of interest in the investigation. Brogan was the last known person to have contact with Hannah, Sturgeon said in a release.

Brogan is currently booked in the Logan County, Kentucky for assault on a police officer.

Ohio BCI helped process the scene and piece together any evidence, a spokesperson told News Center 7 Sunday.

>> ‘I just shot my son;’ Father calls 911 after shooting son on Thanksgiving

Investigators are looking at Ring Doorbell footage and looking for anybody suspicious in the area.

News Center 7 spoke with neighbors on scene and they said this was shocking.

“I walk up and down this street almost every day,” Kaden Kribacek said. “Buses go by this street, there’s little kids always up and down, you always see kids walking around the sidewalk. It’s just shocking.”

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff
Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

