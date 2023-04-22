The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide after a man died from gunshot wounds Friday evening in west Lubbock.

Officers were called out to the 7700 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Friday following reports of shots fired, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Upon arrival, officers found 51-year-old Ricardo Mojica suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen.

Mojica was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where he later died of his injuries Saturday morning.

At this time, it appears that Mojica was involved in an altercation and was shot, according to police.

This was initially a Major Crimes investigation but is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit due to the victim being deceased.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no believed threat to the public, according to police, although it remained unclear by Saturday what prompted the violence or how the individuals involved knew each other. A suspect description has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID victim, seek suspect in deadly west Lubbock shooting