Police ID victim whose remains were found in NE. Mpls.

Police have identified the man whose remains were found Thursday in northeast Minneapolis as Adam Richard Johnson.

A news conference was held Friday night to release the name of Johnson, 36.

Teams from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, the Minneapolis Police Department's Crime Lab and the Minnesota Search and Rescue Dog Association worked together to make the identification, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

A passerby called 911 to report the discovery of a human leg covered in plastic shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of NE. Main Street, behind the Ukrainian Event Center, not far from the Mississippi River.

Police later recovered more remains at University Avenue and NE. 3rd Street.

No arrests have been made in the city's 43rd homicide of the year, but investigators "were making headway," Elder said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.