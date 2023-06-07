Police brief.

Woodburn Police on Wednesday identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Sunday at Mega Foods.

Police said 39-year-old Noel Orozco Romero was shot at the grocery store on Mt. Hood Avenue and died at the scene.

The shooting happened at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to police. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting. The Marion County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting.

Police arrested Jose Gustavo Garcia-Rivera in connection with the shooting. He was arraigned Monday on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, according to court documents. A status check hearing is scheduled for June 12 at 1 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Romero and had raised more than $6,630 as of Wednesday morning. A vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Mega Foods, according to a story from KPTV.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police ID victim in Woodburn Mega Foods fatal shooting