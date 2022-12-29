Police ID victims of double homicide in Springfield

Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Wednesday night in north Springfield.

Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, were shot to death in the 2200 block of North Link Avenue, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department.

The release says officers were dispatched to an address on Link Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. to check the well-being of a man who had injuries to his face.

When police arrived on scene, they found Woods in the driveway of a home suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The release says police then approached a home on Link Avenue where they noticed an infant who appeared to be alone. Officers entered the home and found Lashley-Childers inside who was deceased with multiple gunshot wounds, the release says.

The infant was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then released to a family member.

As of Thursday morning, police said a suspect had not been identified. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There have now been 19 homicides in the city this year.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police investigate double homicide on North Link Avenue