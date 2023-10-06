Police ID victims in Edgewater shooting that left one man dead, seek help locating suspect

Edgewater police have identified the victims of a shooting last night that resulted in one fatality and are also asking for help in locating a suspect, believed to be driving a white Jeep Wrangler.

Killed was John G. Ellis, 39. Injured were Amanda L. Cormier-Campbell, 22, and Frank J. Matott, 41.

The Jeep has a neon green front bumper, a hard top, oversized tires, a possible Texas license plate, and a loud exhaust. The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s with a muscular build and a red beard.

Police reported that on Thursday, at about 9:30 p.m. they were called to the 1500 Block of Juniper Drive. The three victims were shot in the wooded area north of the location. Ellis was pronounced dead on the scene. The remaining victims are currently being treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report the shooting occurred at a make-shift transient camp located north of the dead end of Juniper Drive north of 15th Street.

"The shooting was not a random incident," they said in the statement.

They ask if anyone has any information about the suspect that they contact the Edgewater Police Department at (386) 424-2000.

