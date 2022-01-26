Police ID victims in Norwich shooting, death ruled homicide

Jan. 25—NORWICH — A 25-year-old man was shot to death inside a home in Norwich on Sunday night and his death has been ruled a homicide, officials said Tuesday evening.

Lawrence Beauford, whose last known address was in New York, died at the scene of the shooting at 40 School St. that left another man critically injured, according to the Norwich Police Department.

Beauford died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Blair Decou, 48, who lived inside the tan and white, multifamily home where the shooting took place, was injured in the incident and taken to Backus Hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Tuesday evening. He suffered one gunshot wound, police said, but it was not clear where on his body he was shot.

No further information about Beauford was immediately available, including where in New York he was from.

About 9:06 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance on School Street and found the two men shot inside the house, police said. The shooting appeared to be a targeted attack, police said in a statement, but was still under investigation. Detective Pete Karasuk said Tuesday evening that police were still trying to determine whether anyone else was involved.

"We're still trying to piece everything together," he said.

A portion of School Street was closed to traffic Sunday night through Monday evening as police investigated the crime scene. The area was cordoned off with crime scene tape and police vehicles lined the hill as officials in surgical masks and hazmat suits filtered in and out of the home.

Police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Karasuk at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3155, or pkarasuk@cityofnorwich.com, or call the department's anonymous tip line, (860) 886-5561, ext. 4.

t.hartz@theday.com