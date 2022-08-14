UPDATE: Police ID victims in suspected murder-suicide

Aug. 14—Two Marietta residents were found dead on Saturday morning in what police say they believe was a murder-suicide.

The Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident on Olive Springs Road Saturday.

At 9:25 a.m., Cobb County 911 dispatch received a call in reference to shots being fired at the Olive Springs Road address. The call was later updated with information about a female being shot at that location. Cobb County officers arrived on scene and located an adult male and an adult female, later identified as Eduardo Landaverde, 19, of Marietta, and Crystal Mendez, 19, of Marietta. Both were found deceased in the vicinity of the home's front yard. Both had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. There was a handgun located close to Eduardo.

This incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute and all evidence on scene is consistent with murder/suicide.

The MDJ spoke with Frederick Hughes who witnessed the incident and gave his account of the shooting.

"We were unloading the truck here in the driveway and we heard a 'pop.' I thought that maybe it was a firecracker or something. But then I saw this woman run out and she's hollering something and he, point blank, shoots her two more times. That's when we called 911. They were here really quick."

He said personnel on the scene tried to revive the female with CPR, but authorities confirmed both victims died.

Hughes owns a house in the neighborhood and was fixing it up for his daughter. He said he was familiar with the area and described it as generally peaceful. "Normally, it's really quiet. It's a mixture of everybody — white, Black and Mexican. It's just a mixture of good people."

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-499-3945.