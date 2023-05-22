Police ID victims of triple homicide at Kansas City nightclub, give update on survivors

Kansas City police have released the names of two men and one woman killed in a shooting early Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge, a nightclub in the Oak Park neighborhood of Kansas City.

Police on Monday identified the victims as 41-year-old Jason McConnell, 24-year-old Antoinette “Libby” Brenson and 33-year-old Clarence Henderson, who The Star independently confirmed is a rapper who goes by the name Nutty Still Gassin.

Two other people were also shot, but lived. Both victims remain critically wounded, but in stable condition at the hospital, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The investigation into the shooting, which happened at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday at 4242 Indiana Ave., is ongoing. No information on suspects has been released.

As police arrived at the scene, they found one of the homicide victims inside the lounge, and another just outside. The third victim died at the hospital.

On Sunday, McConnell’s stepdaughter said her loved one, who worked security at the nightclub, was one of the victims.

She described him as a loving father and a jack of all trades who had multiple jobs around the area, including working security at Klymax, serving at a Waffle House and managing a Cricket Wireless store.

There have been dozens of victims of shootings at Kansas City area nightclubs and bars in recent years.

In March of 2018, 9. Michael J. Williams Jr., 35, was shot to death at the Firelight Lounge on Parallel Parkway, police said at the time. The club’s owner said a woman pushed her way past security and fired one shot, killing Williams.

Four people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at the Tequila KC Bar in October 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. Two men were suspected in the shooting.

In January 2020, a man killed one person and wounded 15 others when he began firing into a line of people waiting to get inside 9Ultra Lounge off Noland Road.

In August of that same year, four people were shot and wounded at the same nightclub when an argument spilled into the parking lot. Multiple shooters fired dozens of rounds, police said at the time. Later that year, the Kansas City liquor Control Board of Review revoked the club’s liquor license, pointing to the violence.

In 2021, after a series of fights, gunfire and a fatal shooting, Rendezvous Lounge also had a licenses revoked by the the Kansas City Liquor Control Board of Review, forcing the club to close at 1 a.m.

Including the most recent shooting, there have been 66 homicides in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed.