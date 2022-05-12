Police ID Walmart shooting victim

May 12—HIGH POINT — Police on Wednesday identified Demaurice S. Turner, 24, of High Point, as the person who died after being shot outside of the N. Main Street Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, and they said detectives continue to investigate the reasons for the attack.

Turner was shot several times about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday as he approached the main entrance to the store while shoppers were going and coming. Turner died while being treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, police report.

Recordings of emergency 911 calls following the shooting reflect a chaotic scene. "I am scared," said the first caller, a woman, as she cried. "Please just hurry, please."

Dispatchers tried to calm and reassure callers.

"We've got everybody coming that way," a dispatcher told another caller.

A man told a dispatcher that he saw someone fall to the ground and people scatter from the entrance. A woman said people ran in fear after hearing the gunshots, and a man audibly trying to catch his breath said he ran out an emergency exit after seeing people scrambling to get out of the store.

Another woman told a dispatcher that her sister was "freaking out" because she was close to the entrance when the gunfire rang out and "saw someone get shot." An employee of the store told a dispatcher she was ending her shift when she heard the gunshots and saw a man on the ground.

The store was temporarily closed Tuesday after the shooting but was open Wednesday.

"We are shocked and saddened by the incident at our N. Main Street store in High Point and will do everything possible to assist police in their investigation," Walmart said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise.

The High Point Police Department arrested Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting, including any reason Turner might have been targeted.

Little has no record of felony convictions in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's website. Earlier this year he was charged by police twice: with one count each of reckless driving to endanger persons or property, driving without registration and no operator's license on May 6; and with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, on March 3, according to police records.

