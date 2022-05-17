Police ID Waynesboro man who died after being struck by vehicle on Rosser Avenue

WAYNESBORO — Authorities said a Waynesboro man struck by a vehicle two weeks ago on Rosser Avenue in Waynesboro has died from his injuries.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Ashokkumar Raojibha Patel, 73, of Waynesboro.

Police said shortly after 11 a.m. on May 2, Patel was was crossing Rosser Avenue from the Lucy Lane area when he was hit by a northbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler.

He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment and was initially listed in critical condition.

Police said Patel died May 8.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Police ID Waynesboro man who was struck by vehicle and later died