Police ID woman who caused West Chester SWAT standoff

Dec. 12—West Chester Police have released the 911 call when a man reported a female about 45 years old forced her way into his house and was brandishing a household knife.

The man told the dispatcher "there is an intruder in my house" and said he doesn't know the person. "She took a knife and then she wants to stop me," he said.

According to a police incident report they arrested 46-year-old Tamikia Howell and charged her with aggravated menacing and aggravated burglary at around 8 a.m. Monday after the incident in the Princeton Crossing community.

On the 911 call, which was made at 4:30 a.m., the caller said he was outside his house and "she's destroying the things in my house." The woman can be heard saying "get the (expletive) out of my face."

West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson told the Journal-News Howell was sleeping when the SWAT team entered the house.