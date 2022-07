Jul. 15—VERNON — Police have identified the woman whose untimely death they were investigating Tuesday as 57-year-old Diane Callahan.

Police responded to the apartments on Park West Drive Tuesday after receiving a phone call that morning. They found Callahan dead in her apartments.

Police said a cause of death for Callahan hasn't been determined yet, and it could be a couple of weeks before the chief medical examiner's office has completed its work.