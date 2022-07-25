Police ID woman who fatally struck pedestrian in Midtown hit-and-run; no arrest yet made

The woman who fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian on Thomasville Road Friday night has been identified by police; however, she has not been arrested.

"The involved adult driver and vehicle were identified and located on Sunday," read a synopsis by TPD. "Once the investigation is completed, all evidence and findings will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate charges."

The ongoing investigation began around 11:55 p.m. when a male pedestrian was attempting to cross Thomasville Road, in front of Whataburger, when he was struck by the vehicle.

A Tallahassee Democrat reporter captured these photos of the scene shortly after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that fled.

The man was tossed onto a patch of grass in front of the Red Eye coffee shop before Leon County EMS arrived and performed CPR before loading him into an ambulance.

He did not survive his injuries.

Back at the scene, investigators questioned witnesses, many of whom saw the hit-and-run from the patio shared by Finnegan's Wake and Fire Betty's. Officers also found a cracked bumper from the vehicle involved in the crash.

Preliminary findings suggest the man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner said it's "not odd" that the suspect was not immediately arrested after she was tracked down.

"It's standard for us to consult with the state attorneys office to determine charges as this investigation is still ongoing," she wrote in a text.

State Attorney Jack Campbell agreed that the investigation process so far is standard procedure.

"It's totally normal; we work hand in glove with law enforcement all the time," he said. "We're working it with the Tallahassee Police Department and we're supporting them and are in an agreement with their decision at this time."

A potential charge in this case may be fleeing the scene of a crash involving death or personal injuries — a first-degree felony, according to Florida Statutes.

"The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash occurring on public or private property which results in the death of a person shall immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the crash," reads the statute.

"A person who willfully violates this paragraph commits a felony of the first degree ... and shall be sentenced to a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 4 years."

