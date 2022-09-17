Police ID woman found dead in Linda

Sep. 17—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department released the identity Friday of a woman who was found dead along Linda Avenue near Oleander Way on Sept. 8.

That woman, according to officials with the department, was identified as 33-year-old Nichole Jeanne Parra. Officials said her cause of death is pending toxicology results and an investigation is ongoing.

Parra was one of two women found last week on two consecutive days in the Linda area. Officials have continued to stress that there has been no evidence connecting the deaths of both women.

"The Yuba County Sheriff's Office understands the community is very concerned about the deaths of both women, and understandably have a lot of questions, which is why we have requested that the reports be expedited," Casey Dias with the department previously said regarding toxicology reports that were being performed by an outside laboratory.

According to officials, autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist in Placer County on the bodies of the two women who were discovered along two different roadsides on consecutive days — one on Sept. 8 and the other on Sept. 9.

Dias previously said Parra's body was in an "advanced" state of decomposition and had been at the location where she was found for several days.

"She had fractures to the upper torso and arm, but due to the decomposition, a cause of death could not be determined and is pending a toxicology report," Dias previously said in a statement before Parra's name was released to the public on Friday. "The deceased has been contacted by law enforcement on numerous occasions, with the most recent previous contact with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department in June of 2022."

Dias said the second woman found on Sept. 9 near Cattail Court was identified as 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel of Yuba City, the Appeal previously reported. A forensic autopsy revealed that there was no trauma to her body and the cause of death is pending a toxicology report, Dias said.

"McDaniel had a history of mental illness and had prior arrests for being under the influence of a controlled substance," Dias previously said. "Investigators found evidence that suggests she may have been staying in a transient camp close to where her body was found. A few days before she was discovered, video surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed McDaniel acting bizarre and speaking incoherently to herself. While she has had extensive contact with law enforcement, law enforcement was not contacted regarding her behavior at the convenience store."

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-7777.