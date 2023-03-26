Amber Woodby, 35, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near Jefferson Street and Seventh Avenue.

Phoenix officers responded to a shooting call at about 8:11 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Officers checking the area near Jefferson Street and Seventh Avenue found a woman with gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

Officers provided medical aid until Phoenix Fire arrived to take her to a hospital where she died from her injuries, Bower said.

Detectives responded to take over the investigation. The suspect remains outstanding, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police ID woman killed in central Phoenix shooting, suspect at large