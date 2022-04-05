Police ID woman killed in Chesapeake home as estranged wife of suspect

A man wanted by Chesapeake police for first-degree murder was arrested in Currituck County on a traffic stop hours after police said he fled a home where he shot and killed his estranged wife during a domestic dispute.

A Chesapeake Police Department spokesperson confirmed 46-year-old Ben Matthew Wynkoop was arrested by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office just before 5 p.m. Monday. Wynkoop is accused of killing Kathryn Kathleen Dean, 44, in her Chesapeake home.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said the agency received word from the Chesapeake Police Department that Wynkoop, who was reported to be uncooperative with law enforcement, had been seen in Currituck County around 10 a.m. Wynkoop last resided in Currituck County, police said.

A patrol sergeant and the SWAT team with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office saw Wynkoop’s vehicle coming into the county at approximately 4 p.m.

“The SWAT team performed a vehicle takedown on Mr. Wykoop’s vehicle in the area of Poyner’s Road and took him into custody,” the department said in a news release on Facebook.

Chesapeake police were called to Dean’s home in the 600 block of Willow Oak Drive, located in the Great Bridge East neighborhood, at 9:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute. At the scene, officers saw Dean had been fatally shot “just inside” the residence, police said.

A standoff ensued until the Chesapeake SWAT team cleared the house, police said.

Chesapeake police issued a warrant for Wynkoop around 3:30 p.m. for a first-degree murder charge and a firearms charge in connection with the homicide. He was considered armed and extremely dangerous, police said.

