Police ID woman killed in downtown Savannah fatal hit-and-run

The woman killed in a hit-and-run in the 100 block of East Congress Street on Feb. 21 has been identified by the Savannah Police Department (SPD), as 24-year-old Montanya Slusher.

Nieosheia Conner, 35, was charged the following day with murder, according to an SPD press release.

Savannah police responded to a report of a hit-and-run around 3:15 a.m., said SPD spokesman Neil Penttila. Once on the scene, officers found a woman with serious injuries near the intersection of Congress and Whitaker streets. She was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police later apprehended Conner, who allegedly fled the scene, according to Penttila. She has not been charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Any witnesses or people with information are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Downtown Savannah hit-and-run update: Police ID woman killed