Police ID Woman Killed In Long Island House Fire: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

Woman Killed In House Fire Identified

The woman was found dead after a house fire on Long Island, police say.

LI Doctor Indicted In COVID-19 Health Care Fraud Scheme: DOJ

A Long Island cardiologist is accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of more than $1.3 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Owls Found Dead Of Avian Influenza Pose 'Low Risk' To Humans: CDC



1 adult Great Horned Owl and 2 owlets were found dead on the North Fork recently, officials confirm.

Barbershop Turns Clock Back A Decade To Help Customers

The barbershop will reduce haircuts by $10.

NY Attorney General Condemns Long Island Laundry For 'Unsafe Conditions'

Employees and elected officials attended a rally Wednesday at hospital laundry, claiming workers are being "endangered."

Martha Stewart Is Throwing A Tasteful Yard Sale At Her Farm

Do you have a hard-to-get ticket to the 80-year-old lifestyle guru's first ever "Tag/Garage/Yard/Estate/Get-Rid-Of-It" sale?



Also Worth A Look

Story continues









Patch PM shares some of the day's must-read items from our Long Island network. The Patch community platform serves more 50 towns and neighborhoods on the island. Learn how to post your own announcements and events on Patch.







This article originally appeared on the Babylon Village Patch