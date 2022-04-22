Police ID Woman Killed In Long Island House Fire: Patch PM
Woman Killed In House Fire Identified
The woman was found dead after a house fire on Long Island, police say.
LI Doctor Indicted In COVID-19 Health Care Fraud Scheme: DOJ
A Long Island cardiologist is accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of more than $1.3 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owls Found Dead Of Avian Influenza Pose 'Low Risk' To Humans: CDC
1 adult Great Horned Owl and 2 owlets were found dead on the North Fork recently, officials confirm.
Barbershop Turns Clock Back A Decade To Help Customers
The barbershop will reduce haircuts by $10.
NY Attorney General Condemns Long Island Laundry For 'Unsafe Conditions'
Employees and elected officials attended a rally Wednesday at hospital laundry, claiming workers are being "endangered."
Martha Stewart Is Throwing A Tasteful Yard Sale At Her Farm
Do you have a hard-to-get ticket to the 80-year-old lifestyle guru's first ever "Tag/Garage/Yard/Estate/Get-Rid-Of-It" sale?
