Police ID woman killed in Portsmouth car crash

A Middletown woman was pronounced dead following a motor vehicle crash on Indian Avenue in Portsmouth Monday night.

According to police, Claudia Bell, 69, was traveling on Indian Avenue in the area of Swan Drive when her vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. Police said Bell was the only person in the car.

Portsmouth Police were called to the crash at 7:14 p.m. and responded with the assistance of Middletown police.

What we know: Portsmouth man held without bail after allegedly killing landlord

Police said Bell sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Newport Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Portsmouth Police, with assistance from Middletown, said the crash remains under investigation and that speed appears to be a factor.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Portsmouth fatal car crash victim identified