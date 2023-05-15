Police ID woman who was set on fire; she remains hospitalized

May 15—Fairfield Twp. police have released the name of a woman who was assaulted Thursday and set on fire before she jumped out a second floor window of a home to escape her attacker.

Brenda Scott, 50, of Liberty Twp. suffered multiple injuries as well as severe burns to her body. She remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

Scott was in a second floor bedroom on Arroyo Ridge Court, which is the home of her boyfriend, about 10:25 a.m. when she was hit in the face hard enough to knock out teeth. She was then splashed with an accelerant and set on fire, according to Sgt. Brandon McCroskey and court documents.

Robbi Davon Robinson Jr., 23, the son of the victim's boyfriend, was stopped as he was running from the house and taken into custody. Robinson is charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault.

Robinson, who lived at the residence, admitted to setting fire to the woman, according to the complaint filed in Butler County Area II Court.

Judge Kevin McDonough video-arraigned Robinson on Friday, setting bond at $200,000 cash, surety or property. If he makes bond he will be fitted with an electronic monitor. He is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Robinson told paramedics and police that he "lit her on fire." He is also accused of striking the woman in the face.

Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said his crews were called to the scene by a neighbor "for a female on fire in the backyard" who possibly dropped from a second-story window while on she was fire.

Firefighters found the woman in the backyard with significant injuries and extinguished a fire in the house.

A neighbor called 911 and jumped a fence to help the woman.

"I see a little fire next to her and she is laying in the backyard," the man told the dispatcher. "She is talking to me. She is hurt bad."

The woman can be heard in the background saying, "he set me on fire."

Story continues

The suspect, who was still in the residence, used gasoline, she said.

Then the caller says he sees smoke from coming from the house.

"He set the house on fire too, oh my God," the caller said.

The man stayed with the injured woman assuring her help was on the way. He told dispatchers that he had a firearm, but was concerned about moving the woman. Dispatchers were also concerned for his safety since the suspect was believe to still be on the scene.

The woman was taken via a UC Health Air Care after the medical helicopter landed around 11 a.m. on Princeton Road.