Police ID woman shot to death in her Clarksville home

Jun. 10—CLARKSVILLE — Police have identified a woman fatally shot in her Clarksville home early Wednesday as 54-year-old Michelle R. Slaughter.

Thomas R. Smith, 51, has been charged with her murder and is awaiting extradition to Clark County.

Police responded just after 4 a.m. to the 100 block of Harrison Avenue, where they found Slaughter in an upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds in her arm and back. First responders rendered aid immediately, but Slaughter was dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner confirmed that an autopsy was performed Wednesday.

Court records show that a witness at the home said Smith had come into the house in the early morning hours, entering through the kitchen door, and that he and Slaughter soon began arguing in another room. The witness reported hearing Slaughter say something like "I don't care, just take everything," which was followed by what the witness heard as two loud bangs.

Thomas was reported to then have quickly left the home in his white pickup truck, which was parked outside.

The suspect was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Department in Bowling Green, Ky., after court records show he tried to flee during a traffic stop. According to a news release, he will soon be brought to Clark County to face the murder charge.

The case is being handled in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1. An initial hearing is not yet scheduled.