Police ID woman shot in Lewiston last week

May 3—LEWISTON — Police have identified a woman who suffered a serious injury from multiple gunshot wounds last week.

Meghan Duncan, 24, of Arch Avenue was found by police at her home shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday after responding to a report of a shooting.

She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition.

Her condition has been upgraded and she has been able to speak with investigators, Lt, Derrick St. Laurent said in a media statement Tuesday. Duncan's medical condition had rendered her unable to communicate fully with police last week.

A man described as a violent fugitive was arrested at a Massachusetts casino early Friday, and police in Maine are hoping to question him in connection with the Thursday shooting.

Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell was arrested at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett by the Massachusetts State Police tactical operations team, according to a report by NBC Boston.

Sanchez was being held on a warrant out of Lawrence District Court in Massachusetts, according to the TV news report, for firearms offenses police say occurred there last month.

Police who arrested Sanchez said he was a suspect in a violent crime in Maine.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police executed search warrants in their effort to collect evidence in the case, St. Laurent said.

Maine State Police assisted local police with the investigation.

Locally, police did not describe details that led to the suspect in Massachusetts.

According to the report by NBC Boston, police said information developed from an investigation in Maine led them to Sanchez's hotel room Thursday night. They established surveillance of the room, police said, and convinced him to come out around 6:45 a.m. Friday.