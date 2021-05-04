Police have identified suspect in Richardson shooting

May 3—Beckley Police Department detectives have identified a person of interest in the shooting death of a Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player, BPD Cpl. J.J. Stewart said Monday afternoon.

Dwayne Marquette Richardson, a Woodrow Wilson High junior, was shot once in the chest in East Beckley around 9:24 p.m. Sunday night in the 500 block of Terrill Street, BDP Lt. Dave Allard reported.

"We've got a possible suspect," Stewart said around 2 p.m. "There's going to be some accountability for it.

"We've got all the players that was involved in it, the circumstances, and I can just say there will be accountability for it."

The detective reported that no other athletes appear to have been involved in the crime. He has been in contact with Richardson's mother.

BPD Lt. Allard released additional information about Richardson's shooting, which occurred Sunday night in East Beckley.

"Officers, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) who were responding to the shooting, were flagged down on S. Fayette Street at Truman Avenue by a vehicle whose occupants were transporting the victim to the hospital," Allard stated in a press release.

Officers saw that Richardson had been shot once in his chest. EMS crews immediately began transporting the young man to Raleigh General Hospital on Harper Road, while providing medical care to try to save his life.

At Raleigh General, the victim was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he died, said Allard.

Richardson, 18, was a basketball player for Woodrow Wilson, leading his team to the upcoming Class AAAA Boys' State Basketball Tournament.

The Beckley Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of WV via their free P3 Tips app or call Stewart at 304-256-1708.

Cash rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest, said Allard.