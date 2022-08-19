Police have identified the victim of Wednesday's fatal accident on I-495

HOPKINTON — Authorities have identified the man who died as a result of a wrong-way crash early Wednesday on I-495 in Hopkinton.

Samuel Ibikunle, 72, was a resident of Westborough, authorities said.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Ibikunle was driving an Infiniti northbound at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate-495 in Hopkinton when he collided with a van driving in the opposite (and wrong) direction. The Infiniti was then struck from behind by a tractor-trailer that was unable to stop in time.

Earlier: Man killed in what police say was wrong-way crash on I-495

The driver of the van, Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, was taken to the hospital and police later arrested him. State Police charged him with operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor; motor-vehicle homicide while under the influence of liquor; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; driving the wrong way on a state highway; and a marked-lanes violation.

According to a report filed Wednesday in Framingham District Court, a state trooper wrote that Arroyo was slurring as he spoke and had red and glassy eyes. The trooper also wrote that authorities found three empty vodka nip bottles in the car, as well as an empty hard ice tea can on the van's passenger seat.

Arroyo was ordered held on $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty at his arraignment. He is due back in court on Sept. 19 for a probable cause hearing.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Hopkinton wrong-way crash victim identified as Samuel Ibunkle