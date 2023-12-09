Police identifies man killed in homicide in Phoenix

A man who was killed in Phoenix on Sunday has been identified as Robert Potter, 60, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of unknown trouble near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When police arrived, they found Potter, who was suffering trauma to his body. Potter was then taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Details about what led up to the incident is part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Police advises anyone with information regarding the incident to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTGO).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: PPD identifies man killed in homicide in Phoenix