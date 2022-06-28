Police identify 12 more UNH students who have been arrested in fraternity hazing incident

Police in Durham on Tuesday announced 12 more arrests, including nine Massachusetts residents, who are now facing charges in connection with an investigation into an alleged hazing incident at a fraternity at the University of New Hampshire.

Seven additional members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon are slated to be arraigned on July 13 on charges connected to an incident at the fraternity in April, according to the Durham Police Department.

Those members were identified as follows:

Matthew Achin, Mansfield, MA - Age 20

Sean Demarkis, Beverly, MA - Age 20

Michael Dutton, Andover, MA - Age 20

Patrick Haney, Andover, MA - Age 20

Matthew Harding, Lexington, MA - Age 20

Edward Murray, Weymouth, MA - Age 21

Ryan Reisner, Bedford, NH - Age 18

Five other members will face a judge on Aug. 10. Those members were identified as follows:

Cameron Avila, Beverly, MA - Age 19

Ryan Burkett, South Easton, MA - Age 20

Brennan Hynes, Bradford, CT - Age 18

Patrick Stafstrom, Cromwell, CT - Age 20

Beau Vernet, Lexington, MA - Age 20

A total of 46 arrest warrants for student hazing were issued for members of the organization. Earlier this month, police announced that 19 arrests had been made. Student hazing is a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to a $1,200 fine for individuals and $20,000 for organizations.

The chapter was also charged with student hazing by an institution.

Further arrests are anticipated and will be announced at a later date, according to police.

