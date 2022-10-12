Police identify 14-year-old boy killed in daylight shooting in Boston

Police have identified the 14-year-old boy who was shot to death in broad daylight in Boston earlier this week.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood on Monday just after 12 p.m. found the teenage victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second gunshot victim, also a juvenile, was subsequently found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries in an apartment on the nearby Cobden Street.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden expressed great concern over the brazen nature of the incident.

“We have too many guns on our streets. This is another shooting in broad daylight on a holiday,” Hayden said during a news conference. “It’s concerning. I can tell you that when I was in the DA’s office on homicide response, I don’t remember responding to this many daytime shootings. There seem to be more and more of them.”

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

The double shooting occurred about a mile away from Jeremiah Burke High School, where another teenager was shot and hospitalized last week.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW