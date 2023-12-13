Police identify 15-year-old Central Coast high school student killed in shooting at park

A Pioneer Valley High School student has been named as the person killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon at a park in northwest Santa Maria, and police are seeking additional witnesses.

Jesus Samir Cabrera Valverde, 15, of Santa Maria was fatally wounded in the shooting, which is Santa Maria’s fourth homicide of 2023.

At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Santa Maria officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to Oakley Park, 1307 N. Western Ave., following a report of a shooting, police said.

Police said Tuesday that the shooting occurred outdoors near the intersection of Western and Agnes avenues, which is along the northern edge of the park.

Santa Maria police detectives and crime scene technicians responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with the focus in the area of sports fields.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives are encouraging anyone that may have been in the area as well as anybody with any potential information related to this investigation to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately,” said Lt. Daniel Rios of the Detective Bureau.

The teen attended Pioneer Valley High in northeast Santa Maria.

Jesus Samir Cabrera Valverde was killed in a shooting in Santa Maria on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Officials with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said they were cooperating with police investigating the shooting.

Additionally, counseling services have been made available to students and staff.

The district notified staff about the death on Sunday and parents the following day.

“This is a very tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,’’ said Kenny Klein, the district’s public information officer.

A GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/jesus-samir-cabrera-valverde has been created to help the family with funeral costs.

As of Wednesday morning, $1,640 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Juan Rubio at 805-928-3781, ext. 1682, or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

The SMPD Anonymous Tipline may also be reached at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.