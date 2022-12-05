Police identify 15-year-old girl shot to death at high school party in Clayton County

Police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a party in Clayton County.

On Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting call at a business off Citizens Parkway. Police said they found Laila Harris, 15 of Marietta, dead from a gunshot wound near the front entrance.

We’re working to learn more about the victim, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

The shooting happened at a party attended by students from high schools around the metro area, according to investigators.

Police said someone who was kicked out of the party later returned with an accomplice and shot multiple rounds into the crowd. The shots scattered the hundreds of teens at the party.

Police said Harris got caught in the crossfire.

TRENDING STORIES:

On WSB Tonight, nearby business owners told Channel 2 Action News Larry Spruill that there are constant parties at the event space and that partygoers often leave trash on the ground.

There were also times when cars were broken into during these large events, but the business owners said they never expected someone to be shot and killed.

No description of the shooter has been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS