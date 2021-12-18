Police identify 17-year-old killed in shooting near 19th, Dunlap avenues

Shooting

Police identified the teenager killed in a north Phoenix shooting early Saturday morning as 17-year-old Durran Azad Azeez.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 19th and Dunlap avenues just after 1 a.m., Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus said.

At around the same time, Azeez was dropped off at a nearby hospital with gunshot injuries, Justus said. He was later pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Reach the reporter at bfrank@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8529. Follow her on Twitter @brieannafrank.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting