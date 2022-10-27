Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school

Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died.

Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made.

Police said they responded to a shooting call on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners just after noon. Officers found Henderson with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators believe Henderson left Norcross High School during school hours. They said the shooting did not happen on school property. The address given by police is 0.6 miles from the high school campus.

Anyone who has information in the case is urged to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Gwinnett County Public Schools sent out an alert Wednesday evening about the shooting.

In a recorded video statement, the GCPS superintendent said the district is working with police to find whoever’s responsible for this latest school-related shooting.

“We must and we will work together to solve this crisis,” said GCPS superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts.

