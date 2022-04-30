Police identify 17-year-old student killed in west Kennewick shooting. Suspects on the run

A former Kamiakin High School football player was identified Friday as the teen killed in a Kennewick shooting this week.

Ricardo Rivera, 17, was at a home on the 2100 block of Rhode Island Court when someone opened fire about 5:15 p.m., according to a Kennewick police new release.

The shooting was a few blocks north of the intersection of Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard.

Several men were seen running from the mobile home park as police arrived and found Rivera wounded. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

The Thursday evening shooting happened on the 2100 block of Rhode Island Court in Columbia Center Estates in Kennewick.

Officers surrounded the area and searched using a police dog, but no arrests were made by Friday evening.

Detectives worked into the night investigating the shooting, said police. They talked with witnesses and reviewed video footage of the area. A news release says they are considering it a homicide investigation but they do not believe the shooting was random.

Ricardo Rivera’s family is raising money after he died in a Thursday evening shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign was organized to help Rivera’s parents and siblings with the cost of his funeral.

“Ricardo was loved by many and had many dreams to still accomplish in his young life,” organizer Viviana Rivera wrote. “Ricardo is now in a much better place and will be protecting and looking over us from above.”

The campaign, bit.ly/RicardoRiveraFundraiser, had raised more than $8,000 within it’s first five hours.

The shooting was the fourth homicide in the Tri-Cities within eight days, and happened less than a week after a shooting a couple blocks away on the 9100 block of West Arrowhead Avenue that left a 30-year-old man wounded.

Police are asking anyone with information on Thursday’s shooting to call police at 509-628-0333 or Kpdtips.com.