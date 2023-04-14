Police identify 18-year-old fatally shot by officer as he allegedly approached with knife

Yellow police tape was visible along East Bard Road in Oxnard on Saturday, the day after police fatally shot an 18-year-old reportedly wielding a knife.

Oxnard authorities on Thursday identified the 18-year-old man fatally shot by police last week as he allegedly approached officers while holding a knife.

The Oxnard Police Department also named the officers involved in the April 7 incident and provided additional details in a release sent out shortly after 5 p.m. Body-worn camera footage from the five officers at the scene, previously expected to be released by Friday, will be made public next week, the agency said.

The 18-year-old was identified as Oxnard resident Christian Baltazar Torrez.

Officers had responded to the 2000 block of East Bard Road, near the cross with Pleasant Valley Road, shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, April 7. The block is in the city's southeast.

Residents had called 911 saying a man with a knife was threatening people, the department previously reported.

Thursday's release added additional information, noting the caller told dispatchers the man had "chased her husband with a knife."

According to the agency's previous report, Torrez had allegedly been inside someone else's truck, without the owner's permission, when officers arrived. He didn't immediately respond to police commands to get out of the vehicle.

When Torrez did exit the truck about five minutes later, he had a knife in his left hand, authorities said. Officers ordered him to drop the knife as he reportedly walked toward them.

Two officers deployed non-lethal weapons that failed to stop him, the department has said, before one officer fired a handgun. After getting shot, Torrez was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died around 7 p.m. that night.

Oxnard police fatally shot an 18-year-old man reportedly wielding a knife Friday night, April 7, in the 2000 block of East Bard Road, seen the following day.

Thursday's update named the four officers and patrol sergeant at the scene. None had previously been involved in a fatal shooting incident, the department said.

The officer who fired his service weapon was Jarrod Sheffield, who has been employed by the agency since April 2021. Sheffield remains on paid administrative leave, as is standard following deadly use of force.

The others at the scene were:

Sgt. Todd Johnson, who has worked for the department since January 2003.

Officer Dan Casse, a department employee since January 2002.

Officer Randi Vines, who has been with the agency since April 2017.

Officer Kyle Hay, an Oxnard officer since July 2021 who previously served nearly three years as a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputy.

The four have returned to their regular patrol assignments.

The department previously said the sergeant at the scene fired a Taser as Torrez advanced. The probes, which deliver a powerful shock, made contact but had minimal effect, authorities said.

Another officer fired a beanbag-type round from a "less lethal" shotgun that caused Torrez to fall, but he reportedly got up quickly with the knife still in his hand, according to the department's previous account. The officer who fired the beanbag round was not identified in Thursday's update.

The fatal use of force was the Oxnard department's second such incident in less than a month.

On the morning of March 12, an officer shot and killed Adam Barcenas, 60, as he advanced on police while wielding a large metal pole during an unrelated DUI investigation on a downtown street, body-worn camera footage showed.

Both police shootings will undergo multiple investigations. Anyone with information about the April 7 incident is asked to contact Oxnard police Detective Chip Buttell at 805-385-7688 or charles.buttell@oxnardpd.org.

