Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire

Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.

Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua, was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures that were attempted at the scene.

Due to challenging terrain in the area, police say crews had to utilize high-angle rope techniques to extract the victim.

In wake of the incident, police urged the public to take necessary safety precautions while climbing.

