Police identify 18-year-old Knoxville man as victim in weekend shooting

Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

The 18-year-old man killed in a shooting Saturday night has been identified as Ricky Waters, spokesman Scott Erland said in a press release.

Knoxville police officers responded to the scene of the shooting at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Erland said. When officers got to the parking lot in Montgomery Village in the Vestal neighborhood, they found Waters in a car, suffering from at least one gunshot, Erland said. Waters was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that multiple people ran away from the scene after the shooting. Responding officers saturated the area, established a large perimeter and tried tracking with a K-9, but no suspects were located., Erland said

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Police identify 18-year-old Knoxville man as shooting victim

