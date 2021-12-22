Cincinnati police have identified an 18-year-old who died following a shooting in West Price Hill.

Tyler Lee died after being shot multiple times on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Cappel Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the 91st homicide in Cincinnati in 2021, making this the second highest year for homicides on record. 2020 was Cincinnati's highest year on record with 94 killings. 2006 was the third-highest year with 88 killings.

Cincinnati Police's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify 18-year-old shot to death in West Price Hill