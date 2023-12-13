Police identify the 18-year-old stabbed to death in Roslindale as search for suspect continues

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspect after they say a stabbing in Roslindale left an 18-year-old victim dead Monday night.

Boston Police identified the teen victim as Angel Luis Davila Vega, 18, of Dorchester.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 63 Bradeen Street for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Vega was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

“That’s horrible, absolutely horrible,” Patricia Dunn, a neighbor said.

No description of a suspect was immediately available and no arrests have been made. Officials say there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crime to give them a call as detectives work to track down a suspect.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

