Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

Luke Nozicka, Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

Police have identified an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot Sunday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to the area of East Winner Road and Wallace Avenue, where they found Kailey Love suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Love was given life-saving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman.

A suspect was taken into custody at the crime scene, Foreman said. That person had not been identified as of Sunday evening.

The killing marked the 60th homicide this year in Kansas City. By this time last year, there had been 70 killings. Last year ended with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call the department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Man killed while walking home to his apartment, SC police say

    No arrests have been made and investigators are trying to determine the motive for the deadly shooting.

  • Tennessee cops mocked dying man's plea: 'I can't breathe'

    "Help me," pleaded William Jennette as officers restrained him, "they're going to kill me."

  • Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides

    Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin took a hammering after China cracked down on mining and trading of the cryptocurrency. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1% and South Korea was flat.

  • All About Actor Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu

    The two have been linked since late 2018.

  • Indian Olympic medallist Kumar arrested over death of fellow wrestler

    Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a fellow Indian wrestler, Delhi police said. Both Kumar and a second man detained over the same offence later appeared in court, a Delhi Police spokesman added, without giving details of potential charges. Kumar denied any wrongdoing in a plea for anticipatory bail he sent to a Delhi court last week, which was dismissed.

  • Paulina Porizkova Says She Knows Late Ric Ocasek Is ‘Proud’ of Their Son on His Graduation Day

    "Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives," said Paulina Porizkova

  • Cole Hauser's Wife Shares the BEST Throwback Photos of the 'Yellowstone' Star

    Rip, is that you?! 😮

  • Pierre Yovanovitch Launches a Furniture Brand Inspired by the French Riviera

    Trip to France put on hold? You can still get the look here.

  • Watch Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Debut Their New Band the Smile

    Just hours after announcing its existence, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's new band the Smile made its debut during a set for Glastonbury's Live at Worthy Farm livestream. The Radiohead side project, which also features drummer Tom Skinner, ran through an eight-song setlist that opened with a new version of Radiohead's unreleased track "Skirting on the Surface" (the…

  • 16-year-old dead, 5 other teens injured in Ohio shooting

    Olivia Kurtz was brought to a local hospital in Columbus and died just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

  • ‘El Bombi’ does it again as Texas Rangers sweep Houston Astros with extra-inning win

    Adolis Garcia drove in Nick Solak with an infield single in the 10th inning Sunday.

  • Martin Bashir doesn't believe he harmed Princess Diana by using deception to secure an interview with her, he says in first post-inquiry interview

    The former BBC journalist is regretful but won't take full responsibility for using deception to secure an interview with Princess Diana, he said.

  • Congress won't meet Biden's deadline for Floyd police reform bill. Advocates say don't rush.

    Bicameral negotiations will continue past the anniversary of Floyd's murder on Tuesday, with police reform activists hoping for a strengthened outcome.

  • AARP’s CEO Says It’s Time to Rethink Retirement

    While the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 was a year for the history books, it wasn't the only notable milestone that year. For the first time in recorded history, the number of people aged 65 and older was...

  • Dominic Cummings: UK could have avoided lockdowns with 'competent people in charge'

    Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if it had planned properly for a pandemic. Mr Cummings published another series of tweets on Saturday in which he said Britain had failed to seriously prepare for a coronavirus pandemic, likening the plans to "AWOL/disaster". He also said herd immunity was part of the Government’s strategy at the outbreak of the pandemic, before it was abandoned on March 9 and later replaced by lockdown in the face of spiralling cases and high death rates. He also alleged Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, may have lied when he told journalists the herd immunity strategy "wasn't the plan", in a tweet saying "herd immunity by Sep' was *literally the official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings* until it was ditched". Mr Cummings also claims Britain should have been mass testing millions of people by September last year and that a failure to do so was unnecessary and went on to cost thousands more lives. It was the latest in a series of tweets ahead of his appearance in front of parliament's Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology committee on Wednesday. He criticised Mr Johnson's Government and his ministers, as well as previous Governments and Public Health England, for a failure to make adequate plans. Mr Cummings said: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown 1, definitely no need for lockdowns 2 and 3.” He added: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” “'Herd immunity by Sep' was literally the official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings until it was ditched,” tweeted Mr Cummings. “In week of 9/3, No10 was made aware by various people that the official plan wd lead to catastrophe. It was then replaced by Plan B.” Britain’s response to the pandemic has been widely criticised. The virus has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. The former No 10 advisor said that once it became clear a lockdown was needed Downing Street should have acted far more quickly and decisively. He tweeted: “So much ‘lockdown’ confusion. Obv they're ‘destructive’. But if you have to do it cos alternative is 100s of 1000s choking to death and no NHS for months for everybody else and econ[omy] sunk cos everybody hiding in terror then earlier/harder is better for health AND econ[omy].” Critics of Mr Cummings will point out that he was at the heart of Government when decisions were being made on whether and when to introduce the sort of lockdown which was eventually first implemented on 16 March 2020, when Mr Hancock, the Health Secretary, announced that all unnecessary social contact should cease.

  • ‘Mommy, my tummy hurts.’ 6-year-old dies in road rage shooting, California police say

    “This boy was full of love and joy and laughter.”

  • Naomi Campbell Celebrates Her First Birthday as a Mom With Sweet Post

    Just a few days after announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Naomi Campbell is feeling thankful on her 51st birthday.

  • 3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

    Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) shed roughly 0.5% and are sitting 11% higher so far in 2021. Expectations are high for NVIDIA's Wednesday afternoon report. Wall Street is eager to hear how NVIDIA's portfolio fared as enterprises rush to add high-performance computing power to their digital infrastructures.

  • Man shot, killed in SF's SoMa neighborhood, police say

    San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the South of Market neighborhood that left a man dead.

  • Pro-Palestinian activists tank Facebook app ratings to protest alleged censorship

    Pro-Palestinian activists are tanking Facebook's ratings in Apple's App Store and Google Play in protest over alleged censorship.