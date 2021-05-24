Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

The Telegraph

Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if it had planned properly for a pandemic. Mr Cummings published another series of tweets on Saturday in which he said Britain had failed to seriously prepare for a coronavirus pandemic, likening the plans to "AWOL/disaster". He also said herd immunity was part of the Government’s strategy at the outbreak of the pandemic, before it was abandoned on March 9 and later replaced by lockdown in the face of spiralling cases and high death rates. He also alleged Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, may have lied when he told journalists the herd immunity strategy "wasn't the plan", in a tweet saying "herd immunity by Sep' was *literally the official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings* until it was ditched". Mr Cummings also claims Britain should have been mass testing millions of people by September last year and that a failure to do so was unnecessary and went on to cost thousands more lives. It was the latest in a series of tweets ahead of his appearance in front of parliament's Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology committee on Wednesday. He criticised Mr Johnson's Government and his ministers, as well as previous Governments and Public Health England, for a failure to make adequate plans. Mr Cummings said: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown 1, definitely no need for lockdowns 2 and 3.” He added: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” “'Herd immunity by Sep' was literally the official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings until it was ditched,” tweeted Mr Cummings. “In week of 9/3, No10 was made aware by various people that the official plan wd lead to catastrophe. It was then replaced by Plan B.” Britain’s response to the pandemic has been widely criticised. The virus has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. The former No 10 advisor said that once it became clear a lockdown was needed Downing Street should have acted far more quickly and decisively. He tweeted: “So much ‘lockdown’ confusion. Obv they're ‘destructive’. But if you have to do it cos alternative is 100s of 1000s choking to death and no NHS for months for everybody else and econ[omy] sunk cos everybody hiding in terror then earlier/harder is better for health AND econ[omy].” Critics of Mr Cummings will point out that he was at the heart of Government when decisions were being made on whether and when to introduce the sort of lockdown which was eventually first implemented on 16 March 2020, when Mr Hancock, the Health Secretary, announced that all unnecessary social contact should cease.