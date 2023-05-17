Police identify 19-year-old killed in shooting at Acworth apartments

May 17—Police have identified the man killed in a Wednesday morning shooting at an Acworth apartment complex as 19-year-old Aiden Kane Shaw of Kennesaw.

Shaw was killed during what may have been a home invasion, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes at 3091 Cobb Parkway North, just east of a Walmart Supercenter, where police were still on the scene before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a possible home invasion and shots fired and found one man dead at the scene, said Cpl. Eric Mistretta, Acworth police spokesperson.

Police had obtained and were executing a search warrant around 10:45 a.m., Mistretta said, though he did not offer further details on a suspect, adding that officers were still actively pursuing leads related to the case.

Mistretta confirmed the victim lived in the apartment where he was shot and killed, though Mistretta did not know if anyone else lived with him.

Officers are still working to determine if anything was stolen from the apartment, and Mistretta told reporters the apartment's management has been cooperating with the investigation.

Chris Green, who lives with his girlfriend across the hall from the apartment where the shooting took place, said he did not know the people who lived there.

Green, from Delaware, moved into the apartment in January and was in the process of moving out when he spoke with the MDJ Wednesday morning.

Green said he was listening to a friend's music sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight Tuesday when he heard a noise that sounded like someone trying to break into a house.

"I heard them running away," Green said, noting that when he checked to see if anyone was across the hall at his neighbor's apartment, he saw nobody.

"I saw his door busted a little bit," he added.

It was around 2 a.m. when Green heard the next disturbance. This time, he said, it was more than just a banging. It was shooting.

"I heard another scuffle, and that's when I heard, like, two shots," Green said. "When we heard that, I just stayed low, made sure my girlfriend was good and piped down until the cops came."

Detectives are actively working the scene, and Acworth police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 770-974-1232.